Ten more bills likely to be passed in Tamil Nadu Assembly on December 10

CHENNAI: The state government introduced a total of 10 bills in the Assembly on Monday. The bills are likely to be passed on Tuesday, when the short two-day session ends.

These include one by Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam to amend the Tamil Nadu Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation) Act, 1987 to extend the tenure of special officers for three market committees in Tiruchy, Cuddalore and Theni by another year.

Rural Development Minister I Periyasamy introduced a bill to substitute the expressions “ordinary election” and “casual election” respectively with “general election” and “mid-term election” in the The Tamil Nadu Panchayats Act. Both these bills were opposed by the AIADMK in the introduction stage itself.

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy introduced an amendment to the Tamil Nadu Goods and Services Tax, primarily to make it in agreement with certain recent decisions made by the GST Council.