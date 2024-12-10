TN adopts motion, asks centre to scrap tungsten mining

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday unanimously adopted a resolution urging the Government of India (GOI) to immediately cancel tungsten mining rights given to Hindustan Zinc Limited in Madurai district and not to grant any mining licence in the future without the permission of the state government.

Chief Minister MK Stalin assured the House that as long as he is the CM, the Tamil Nadu government will never allow tungsten mining in Madurai district.

The passing of the resolution witnessed heated exchanges involving the CM, Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan and AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Though the AIADMK accused the ruling DMK of failing to take timely action which it alleged led to the awarding of the mining rights, it supported the resolution. The BJP, which was evasive in supporting the resolution, however, did not oppose the motion during the voice vote.

Palaniswami accused the DMK MPs of not exerting any pressure on the GOI in Parliament to stop the auction or the adoption of the Bill to amend the Mines and Minerals Act concerning strategic and critical minerals.

Duraimurugan denied the allegations and said the government indeed opposed GOI’s move time and again. The CM added that the DMK MPs strongly opposed the amendment but the BJP-led union government passed the Bill using its majority.