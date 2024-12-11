5000 part-time teachers stage protest for job regularisation

CHENNAI: Demanding regular job status, nearly 5,000 part-time teachers working in government schools staged a protest in the city on Tuesday. The teachers said they have been working for over 12 years for a meagre salary.

According to the Federation of Part-Time Teachers, over 16,000 part-time teachers were recruited in 2012 to teach eight subjects, including music, arts and crafts, physical education, tailoring, horticulture, and computer science in government schools.

Currently, more than 12,000 of them continue to work in these schools. “We met the school education secretary on Tuesday following the protest but no assurance was given. Our appeal is to CM MK Stalin, as the DMK’s election manifesto promised to regularise us.

Last year, after a large protest, the school education minister had announced a salary hike of Rs 2,500. Even this is being deposited separately and there is no sign of health insurance that was promised,” said S Senthil Kumar, coordinator of the federation.