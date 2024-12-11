Ahead of makeover, IIT professor inspects Gandhipuram Central bus terminus

COIMBATORE: A team of experts inspected the Gandhipuram Central bus terminus along with CCMC Commissioner and other officials planned to give the bus stand a facelift for Rs 30 crore.

The Gandhipuram central bus terminus which was established in 1974 has been waiting for a major renovation for a long time. The half-a-century-old facility is the major bus stand in the district where almost all intercity and interstate buses operate.

As the 50-year-old bus terminus was due for a major renovation, a team of experts led by IIT-Madras professor Dalinaidu and CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran and other officials inspected the bus stand and discussed a facelift for the facility.

A CCMC official told TNIE, “Preliminary plans have been made to renovate the facility to meet the demands of the growing population. We are planning to set up the facility calculating 40 years of population and the new terminal will have state-of-the-art facilities.

It will be equipped with separate bus bays for e-buses and dedicated charging stations. Apart from that, toilets, seating areas, multilevel commercial stores, parking areas, and other amenities will be present. The facility will be renovated for Rs 30 crore. The DPR preparation works will start soon.”