Annamalai announces release of ‘DMK Files-3’, promises expose on government tenders

NAGAPATTINAM: The next part of ‘DMK Files-3’ would be released in early 2025, BJP state president K Annamalai said on Tuesday. The expose, particularly on various tenders floated by the ruling government, would shake up state politics, he added.

Addressing media persons in Nagapattinam after taking part in an event paying tributes to late BJP district president S Karthikeyan, Annamalai said, “The central government provides Rs 10 lakh crore per year but the Tamil Nadu government declares each state budget at Rs 3 lakh crore. We would reveal what happened to the remaining amount. We are preparing the third part of ‘DMK Files-3’ on various tenders issued by the government. The report will shake up TN politics.”

Annamalai said the latest instalment of ‘DMK Files’ would expose those contractors from the DMK who take up the tenders in works of various departments. “The contractors from alliance parties will also be exposed. Every common man will realise where his tax money went,” he added.