Case in NGT against dumping waste in quarries, Tiruppur corporation looks for options

TIRUPPUR: Officials from the Tiruppur municipal administration department have decided to set up a Material Recovery Facility (MRF) centre on the borders of Tiruppur, Coimbatore, to segregate waste as social activists have been opposing the dumping of garbage in stone quarries.

Tiruppur corporation has 60 wards and about 700 to 800 tonnes of garbage is collected daily from them. Out of this 160 tonnes of waste is sent to Micro Composting Centres (MCC) everyday and others are being dumped in an abandoned stone quarry in Pongupalayam village. However, the locals and social activists have been opposing this, blaming the corporation for it and alleging it is causing environmental issues.

R Sathish Kumar, state secretary of the Legal Awareness Wing of Tamil Nadu Farmers Protection Association also filed a case in the National Green Tribunal (NGT-Southern Zone) against the dumping of garbage in a stone quarry in Pongupalayam.

He said, “The case related to this came up for hearing on December 2 in the NGT. The tribunal then ordered the district collector and the TN Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to inspect the quarry and take steps to remove the garbage dumped there and file a report on the steps taken.”

Hence the corporation also considered alternative plans for solid waste management and sent recommendations to the government in this regard. In this context, the municipal administration department planned to set up an MRF centre soon.