Central Crime Branch arrest two former bankers for Rs 7.2 crore fraud in Chennai

CHENNAI: Two men who were formerly employed with Yes Bank in Adyar were arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) Chennai for colluding with the branch manager and swindling Rs 7.2 crore from the account of an elderly couple using forged cheques.

Bank manager Patrick Hopman, the main accused, is absconding and is suspected to have gone abroad. Robert, the manager’s driver, who is also involved in the case was arrested in May this year.

According to the Bank Fraud Investigation Wing of the police, the arrested were identified as S Karthick (32) of Tirupathur and S Senthil Kumar (41) of Mogappair. The police said that the two men colluded with Hopman and opened five bank accounts to which Rs 35 lakh of the swindled money was sent.

The police added that Hopman swindled Rs 3.7 crore through accounts belonging to Robert, and the rest via his friend’s accounts. Look out and red corner notices have been issued against Hopman, the police said. The issue came to light when M Rajendran and his wife, the victims, found that the money in their bank accounts were missing when they returned from a trip abroad in 2021.