Coimbatore's Somayampalayam village residents celebrate resumption of bus service after five years

COIMBATORE: People at Somayampalayam village accorded a grand welcome to the government bus (route 11D) on Tuesday as TNSTC resumed the services after more than five years.

Two buses 11 D/E from Railway Station to Kalveerampalayam and 123A from Maruthamalai to SITRA were been operated through Navavoor, Sultaniyapuram, Somayampalayam, Kalappanaickenpalayam and Kanuvai.

The bus on route 11D was the only transport available for school and college students. But the service was stopped allegedly due to poor revenue. After persistent demands, TNSTC on Monday said the service will be resumed.

On Tuesday morning, members of NGO Aaniver which petitioned authorities for resumption of the service, felicitated the crew and distributed sweets to passengers.

“Suspension of the two bus services five years ago caused difficulties for students going to schools and colleges and people going to work. Both government and mini buses were suspended simultaneously which forced people to opt a private transport. Students who study in the government school at Kalveerampalayam faced difficulty in searching for vehicles to reach school and return home on time. Resuming the bus service is a great relief to the people, especially students. ,” said P Premkumar, secretary of the Aaniver organisation.

The issue was carried in TNIE on October 18, 2024

TNSTC officials said the services would be operated regularly in the morning and evening.

"On Tuesday evening, more than 30 students used the bus service and returned to their residences on time,” said R Santhakumar, coordinator of the organisation.