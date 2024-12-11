Cuddalore and parts of delta districts likely to get heavy to very heavy rains today, predicts Met dept

CHENNAI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for a few delta districts and Cuddalore on Wednesday and Thursday. This apart, the department also forecast moderate rains throughout the state for the next three days.

The IMD said that isolated places in Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Pudukkottai districts may receive heavy to very heavy rain on Wednesday. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Thanjavur, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai and Tiruchy on Thursday as well.

Heavy rain is likely in isolated places over Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Tiruchy, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Chennai and Tiruvallur districts on Wednesday.

On Thursday, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Theni, Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Karur, Perambalur, Thoothukudi and Dindigul districts.

The low-pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining east equatorial Indian Ocean has become more marked and lie as a well-marked low-pressure area over the southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal as of Tuesday.

Speaking to the media, S Balachandran, additional director general of Meteorology at the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), said as far as northeast monsoon is considered, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal region has received 45 cm rainfall since October 1, which is 14% higher than the usual rainfall of 40 cm. “A total of 22 districts in the state have received near-normal rainfall, 15 districts more than normal and three districts received less than normal rainfall,” he added.