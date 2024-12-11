Devotees barred from climbing Arunachala Hills for Mahadeepam due to risk of landslide

CHENNAI: HR and CE Minister PK Sekarbabu on Wednesday said that devotees won't be allowed to climb Arunachala Hills in Tiruvannamalai on the occasion of the Mahadeepam festival on December 13.

He said this in accordance with the recommendations of the experts committee which conducted a field study on the hill where landslides killed seven people recently.

The 8-member committee headed by Geology and Mining Commission E Saravanavelraj conducted a field inspection in Arunachala Hills and submitted its report to the government on Tuesday.

As a follow-up, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam chaired a meeting on this issue. The report said that in the present situation, permission should not be given to a large number of people to climb the hill.