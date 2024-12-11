Devotees barred from climbing Arunachala Hills for Mahadeepam due to risk of landslide

CHENNAI: HR and CE Minister PK Sekarbabu on Wednesday said that devotees won't be allowed to climb Arunachala Hills in Tiruvannamalai on the occasion of the Mahadeepam festival on December 13.
He said this in accordance with the recommendations of the experts committee which conducted a field study on the hill where landslides killed seven people recently.
The 8-member committee headed by Geology and Mining Commission E Saravanavelraj conducted a field inspection in Arunachala Hills and submitted its report to the government on Tuesday.
As a follow-up, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam chaired a meeting on this issue. The report said that in the present situation, permission should not be given to a large number of people to climb the hill.
"Hence this time (for the Mahadeepam festival), devotees will not be allowed to climb the Arunachala Hills,"the minister told reporters here.
He said a minimum number of people is required to light the traditional lamp, and personnel from the forest and police departments and others who are required to accompany them will be allowed to climb atop the hill so that the age-old practice of lighting Mahadeepam atop the hill will continue.
The minister also explained that around 350 kg of material, including cotton threads, and 600 kg of ghee in 40 tin containers would be taken atop the hill. Also, 4,500kg of ghee has been procured from Aavin for the Mahadeepam festival.
"Not only for Tiruvannamalai but also for 13 notified festivals in different places across Tamil Nadu, the State government has been taking these kinds of precautions," he added.
Sekarbabu said for the car festival in Tiruvannamalai alone, more than five lakh devotees have gathered.
"This year, for the Mahadeepam festival around 40 to 45 lakh devotees are expected to visit Tiruvannamalai on December 13 and the government has provided additional facilities to them than the previous year," he added.