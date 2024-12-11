Draft notification issued for 183 villages, including Valparai estates, form ESZ for Anamalai Tiger Reserve

The draft notification will be open to the public for next 60 days within which stakeholders and residents of the 183 villages falling inside the ESZ are invited to submit objections or suggestions. Submissions can be sent to the ministry’s office or via email after which it will be gazette notified.

TNIE spoke to multiple environmentalists, who appreciated the State Forest Department's move to include the entire Valparai plateau, except the township, in the ESZ proposal. In the past, the tea estates lobby in Valparai thwarted the department's proposal to include their land in the buffer zone.

Now with the inclusion in ESZ, certain activities can be regulated to boost conservation in the area. For instance, no new construction of hotels and resorts will be allowed within 1 km from the boundary of the Tiger Reserve or up to the extent of the ESZ whichever is nearer.

The vehicular movement of traffic shall be regulated in a habitat-friendly manner and specific provisions in this regard shall be incorporated in the Zonal Master Plan and till the Zonal Master plan is prepared and approved by the competent authority in the State Government, the Monitoring Committee headed by district collectors shall monitor compliance of vehicular movement.