FAW infestation spotted among maize crops in Madurai; farmers demand compensation

MADURAI: Entomologists and agriculture department officials, who inspected various fields in several areas of the district, stated that lack of awareness and climate change have resulted in severe Fall Army Worm (FAW) infestation in four blocks of Madurai.

The inspection was carried out in the wake of a series of complaints and protests by farmers regarding increased pest infestation in maize crops. Following the inspection, the entomology experts confirmed the prevalence of invasive FAW on maize crops in several areas of the district.

Official sources said that FAW prevalence was spotted among maize crops in Thirumangalam, Kallupatti, Peraiyur and Sedapatti villages. Lack of awareness about the preventive measures, including summer ploughing, use of treated seeds and proper use of fertilizers, remain a major reason for the infestation.

Also, lack of rainfall also leads to the infestation in some areas, as rainfall could have stopped the insects from thriving in their primary stages, they said, adding that a special awareness about the proper usage of fertilizers is being created among farmers, whose lands are located near pest-infested crops.

Meanwhile, farmers have demanded the Tamil Nadu government to sanction compensation for damage for the crops spoiled by the worms. Speaking to TNIE, agriculture department joint director Subburaj said that the department has been taking measures to create awareness among the farmers regarding the preventive measures and remedies to save the crops. The department has also urged the farmers to opt for crop rotation to prevent such infestations. Further, the department has also started the crop enumeration process to analyse the crop damage in the district.