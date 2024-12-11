Madras High Court sets aside CAT order stalling transfer of ESIC medical college doctors

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has set aside orders of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) which quashed the transfer orders issued by the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) to the doctors serving with the ESIC medical college at KK Nagar in Chennai.

A division bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and M Jothiraman passed the orders on Wednesday while allowing the petitions filed by the Director General of ESIC challenging the orders of the CAT passed on May 16, 2024.

The petitions pertain to transfer of 13 doctors serving with ESIC medical college at KK Nagar made in 2023 as part of the annual general transfer across the country.

The aggrieved doctors approached the CAT which refused to grant any relief. Subsequently, they filed petitions in the High Court which issued a direction to the grievance redressal committee of ESIC to consider the representations of the doctors and pass orders on merits.

The committee, in May, 2024 rejected the plea for retaining them in the same institution.

Challenging this order, they again approached CAT which quashed the transfer orders passed in May. Subsequently, the ESIC filed the present petition in the High Court seeking to set aside the CAT orders.

The division bench slammed the CAT for re-adjudicating on the matter already heard and ordered by the tribunal itself and the court.

“The directions of the Tribunal, in our considered opinion, are beyond the scope of the legal position settled by the Constitutional Courts.