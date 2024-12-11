Relief for Ukkadam residents as government order clears land for fish market, housing project in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: People living in temporary shelters for several years at Ukkadam Pullukadu can breathe a sigh of relief as the Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) department finally passed the Government Order to rent out the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation's (CCMC) land at Pullukadu to the Coimbatore District Retail Fish Traders Association.

With this, the government can start constructing houses for the sanitary workers at the old fish market's building.

Two fish markets are functioning in Coimbatore. One is the wholesale fish market at Lorrypettai in Ukkadam and the other is the retail fish market on the Perur Bypass Road in Ukkadam. A total of 72 traders own shops in each of these markets and while both of these markets have been functioning for over 50 years, the previous AIADMK government had asked the traders of the retail fish market to vacate the place to make way for development works in the market land.

After several oppositions, the civic body provided an alternate land of about 1.06 acres at Pullukadu in Ukkadam for the retail fish traders who decided to construct their shops and a market. The members of the Coimbatore Retail Fish Traders Association (CRFTA) also pooled money and finished constructing 72 shops in the market over a year ago. However, the association members have been awaiting the nod from the government to rent out the CCMC's land to them.

Similarly, sanitary workers who were residing near the old fish market building on the Perur bypass road in Ukkadam were evicted and shifted to temporary shelters to make way for the flyover's ramps. A total of 727 houses and old housing units at CMC Colony were also demolished.

Sources said, the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) through Ukkadam Project IV built about 235 houses and handed them over to the beneficiaries who lost their houses.