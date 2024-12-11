Residents flag civic issues at Tirunelveli corporation grievance redressal meeting

TIRUNELVELI: Tirunelveli Corporation Mayor G Ramakrishnan received petitions from residents and councillors at the grievance redressal meeting held in the corporation office on Tuesday.

Deputy Mayor K R Raju and Deputy Commissioner (in-charge) Chandramohan were present at the meeting. The petitions highlighted a range of issues from basic amenities to infrastructure needs. Ward 5 Councillor V Jeganathan requested regular supply of water for his ward, while Ward 51 Councillor Sahaya Juliet Mary urged the corporation to lay a new road on the stretch from Jeba Garden to Reddiarpatti after completing underground drainage works.

Advocate M C Karthik sought removal of a night idli stall encroaching the entrance of MDT Hindu Higher Secondary School and construction of a footpath near Selvi Amman Temple in Ward 3. Residents of Shanti Nagar demanded action to address stray dog and cattle nuisance in Wards 5, 6, and 7, along with construction of rainwater drains and installation of streetlights. Vanarapettai residents sought new roads near Uchimakaliamman Temple and construction of a drainage system in Pathupattu West Street. The residents of Asad Road, near Vavar Jumma Masjid, requested the covering of an open drainage canal.

Thimmarajapuram residents complained about sewage mixing with drinking water and demanded proper garbage disposal. Thirunagar Residents' Welfare Association highlighted issues in the housing board quarters, including repairs in electric poles, toilets, and motors and demanded maintenance of the local park. Responding to the grievances, Ramakrishnan assured the residents that the respective officials had been directed to take necessary action.