Special camps to be held for Villupuram flood victims who lost government documents

VILLUPURAM: The Villupuram district administration on Monday announced that special camps will be held on December 13 and 14 to facilitate the issuance of duplicate certificates to those affected by the heavy rains and flooding caused by cyclone Fengal. The camps will be open from 9 am to 5 pm on both days, according to an official release.



Starting November 26, the cyclone severely impacted several taluks in Villupuram district, including Tindivanam, Marakkanam, Gingee, Vanur, Villupuram, Vikravandi, Thiruvennainallur and Kandachipuram. The overwhelming of the Thenpennai River exacerbated the situation, causing widespread damage and displacement.



Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a special initiative to assist residents who lost important documents such as various certificates, voter ID, Aadhaar and ration cards, to the floods, the release said. The government has assured to organise special camps to issue replacements for the lost documents.



Collector C Palani urged all residents who have lost important documents to make use of these special camps and obtain replacements.