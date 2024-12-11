Special camps to be held for Villupuram flood victims who lost government documents

VILLUPURAM: The Villupuram district administration on Monday announced that special camps will be held on December 13 and 14 to facilitate the issuance of duplicate certificates to those affected by the heavy rains and flooding caused by cyclone Fengal. The camps will be open from 9 am to 5 pm on both days, according to an official release.
Starting November 26, the cyclone severely impacted several taluks in Villupuram district, including Tindivanam, Marakkanam, Gingee, Vanur, Villupuram, Vikravandi, Thiruvennainallur and Kandachipuram. The overwhelming of the Thenpennai River exacerbated the situation, causing widespread damage and displacement.
Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a special initiative to assist residents who lost important documents such as various certificates, voter ID, Aadhaar and ration cards, to the floods, the release said. The government has assured to organise special camps to issue replacements for the lost documents.
Collector C Palani urged all residents who have lost important documents to make use of these special camps and obtain replacements.
Schedule for December 13
1. Villupuram block - Villupuram taluk office complex
2. Kandamangalam block - Kandamangalam Block Development Office
3. Vikravandi block - Vikravandi Taluk Office Complex
4. Chithalampattu block - Revenue Inspector Office, Chithalampattu
5. Vanur block - Vanur Taluk Office Complex
6. Kiliyanur block - Revenue Inspector Office, Kiliyanur
7. Kandachipuram block - Kandachipuram Taluk Office Complex
8. Thiruvennainallur block - Revenue Inspector Office, Thiruvennainallur
9. Arasur block - Revenue Inspector Office, Arasur (East Kumaramangalam)
10. Marakkanam block - Marakkanam Taluk Office Complex
11. Siruvadi block - Revenue Inspector Office, Siruvadi
12. Tindivanam block - Tindivanam Taluk Office Complex
13. Aavanipur and Olakkur block - Revenue Inspector Office, Olakkur
14. Gingee and Sathiyamangalam blocks - Gingee Taluk Office Complex
15. Vallam and Melolakkur blocks - Vallam Block Development Office Complex
Schedule for December 14
1. Kanai block - Kanai Block Development Office Complex
2. Valavanur block - Koliyanur Block Development Office
3. Kanjanur block - Revenue Inspector Office, Kanjanur
4. Anniyur block - Revenue Inspector Office, Anniyur
5. Uppuvelur block - Revenue Inspector Office, Uppuvelur
6. Nemili block - Revenue Inspector Office, Nemili
7. Arakandanallur block - Revenue Inspector Office, Arakandanallur
8. Sithalingamadam block - Revenue Inspector Office, Sithalingamadam
9. Brahmadesam block - Revenue Inspector Office, Brahmadesam
10. Mailam and Rettanai blocks - Revenue Inspector Office, Mailam
11. Theevanur block - Revenue Inspector Office, Theevanur