Tamil Nadu Assembly passes 19 Bills, with reservations on some provisions

CHENNAI: The Assembly passed as many as 19 Bills in one go on Tuesday. While 12 of them met with no objection from the members, certain reservations and suggestions were expressed by the legislators about the remaining seven Bills.

Speaking on the Tamil Nadu Mineral Bearing Land Tax Bill, 2024, AIADMK MLA Agri S S Krishnamoorthy said by levying tax on the minerals in List B, the prices of construction materials would go up drastically and this would, in turn, affect the poor and middle classes.

PMK floor leader G K Mani and CPM’s Nagai Maali also said the government should reconsider levying minerals used for construction. T Velumurugan (TVK) said taxes should be levied in a way that does not affect the poor and downtrodden people.

In response, Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, who also holds the mines and minerals portfolio, said the government would consider the views of the members, but pointed out that royalty does not mean tax.

Referring to the Tamil Nadu Local Authorities Entertainment Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2024, G K Mani, Nagai Maali and T Velmurugan urged the government to exempt educational institutions from levying entertainment tax for their cultural events.