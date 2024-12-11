Tamil Nadu to receive rain on December 11, 12

CHENNAI: The city received brief showers on Wednesday morning with intermittent spells expected to continue in the city and neighbouring districts until Thursday.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), moderate to intense spells of rain with possible thunderstorms were likely for the city on Wednesday and Thursday.

Wednesday began with short showers in the city and private weather bloggers said that the city might also receive moderate rains in the afternoon with some parts likely to receive heavy rain.

The low-pressure area is over the southwest and the adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal lay over the Southwest Bay of Bengal as of Wednesday morning. The system is likely to move towards Sri Lanka- Tamil Nadu coasts during the next 24 hours, the RMC bulletin at 1:30 pm said.

The centre had already issued an orange alert for possible heavy to very heavy rain in isolated places over Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai districts of Tamilnadu and Karaikal area for Wednesday. It has also issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain said to be likely over Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Pudukkottai for Thursday.

Chennai and it’s neighbouring districts are on a yellow watch along with Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur and Ariyalur on Wednesday.