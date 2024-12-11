Tiruppur police arrest gang for abducting farmer over money dispute

TIRUPPUR: The district police arrested a five-member gang for allegedly kidnapping a 54-year-old farmer from Perumanallur due to a money dispute.

Police are looking for a key person in this connection. The suspects were identified as Stalin, (39), Eswaran, (38), Sathasivam, (35), Bhaskaran, (35), and Surya Prabakaran, (35), of Tiruppur.

Police said A Rangasamy of Anaipathi is a farmer and owns 2 acres of land. He is not married and lives alone.

“On December 6 when Rangasamy was at home, around 3 pm four people arrived in a car and introduced themselves as police. They told him to come with them to the police station for inquiry in a case but he refused.

The gang forced him in their car and sped away. Neighbours informed Perumanallur police who went in pursuit of the car. The gang took him to Palani in Dindigal district. Realising that police were on their trail, they brought Rangasamy back and dropped him at the Kovilvazhi bus stand in Tiruppur that night. Rangasamy filed a complaint with Perumanallur police on December 8.

Police said Rangasamy wanted to sell 80 cents of land to Shanmugam of Tiruppur a few years ago and received Rs 6 lakh. However, Rangasamy delayed handing over the land and didn’t return the money either. Due to this, Shanmugam kidnapped Rangasamy using his friends.

Police are looking out for Shanmugam.