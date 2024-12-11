Two 19-year-old girls found dead in suspected suicide case in Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR: Two 19-year-old girls allegedly died by suicide in Avinashi of Tiruppur on Tuesday evening.

The deceased were identified as M Avanthika, a resident of Laxmi Nagar near Palankarai, and R Monica, of Gangavar Street.

Police said, “Avanthika and Monica were third-year undergraduate students of a private college in TM Poondi and they also worked part-time at a private supermarket in Ammapalayam. On Tuesday evening Monica went to Avanthika’s house to meet her after her parents went to work.

As the duo did not step out of the house for a long time, the neighbours opened the house in suspicion and found them dead. On information, officials from the Avinashi police station rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to Avinashi Government Hospital for postmortem. The cause of death is yet to be known. Further investigation is on.”

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact State helpline 104 or Sneha suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050).