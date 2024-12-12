70-year-old walks 5 kilometres to govt camp, faints in Tamil Nadu

KRISHNAGIRI: A woman, believed to be in her seventies, who travelled by foot over five kilometres to reach a mass contact programme, fainted before the programme started, as per a health department official.

K Venkatammal of Gullatti village near Pacchapanatti fainted due to high blood pressure and hypoglycemia. She was taken to Kelamangalam Upgraded Primary Health Centre and then to Denkanikottai Government Hospital for treatment, the official added.

The mass contact programme was held at Pacchapanatti village near Kelamangalam on Wednesday. At the event, Krishnagiri Collector KM Sarayu distributed welfare schemes worth Rs 55 lakh to 111 people from departments of agriculture, horticulture, social welfare, rural development, differently-abled welfare and others.

In her address, the collector said that parents should send their wards to school and prevent dropouts. She added that students in Anchetti, Thalli, Hosur and Kelamangalam should aim to get higher marks in Tamil subjects. She further said that parents should not show gender bias in providing education to boy and girl children.