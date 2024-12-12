‘Bharathi stood for imparting education in mother tongue’: Tamil Nadu Governor

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Wednesday said poet Subramania Bharathi over a century ago, stood for imparting education through mother tongue when the Britishers was boasting about English medium. The governor said this while speaking at a function in Raj Bhavan to celebrate the birth anniversary of the poet.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said, “Bharathi always believed that the most powerful and best medium of learning could be through one’s mother tongue. When the Britishers were trying to kill our languages, and when they were blatantly propagating that English was the only language capable of refined expressions, Bharathi challenged that notion and campaigned for the mother tongue.”

The governor recalled that in October 1916, JC Rollo Eso, the then principal of Panchaiyappa’s College, strongly advocated that English should be the only language of education because other Indian languages including Tamil were not fully competent.