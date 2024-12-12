Broken, encroached road affects traffic in Tamil Nadu's Palacode

DHARMAPURI: Residents are irked as half of the Palacode State Highway Road is dilapidated and the other half is encroached, leading to severe traffic disruption.

The Palacode State Highway Road is a 4 km stretch of road connecting the bus stand with the national highway. It is one of the most traffic-prone roads in the taluk and on average around a thousand vehicles arrive at the bus stand and the surrounding businesses pass through here.

However, the road is severely dilapidated and residents are urging the administration to renovate it as soon as possible.

K Sakthivel, a shopkeeper near the bus stand told TNIE, “The road is over 100 feet wide but only about 30 feet of the road is accessible. One of the key reasons is a portion of the road is encroached and the other half is damaged. Furthermore, the platforms are occupied by moss businesses and the road itself has turned into a pedestrian path, adding to the traffic problems.”

S Murugan, a resident of Palacode, said, “In the mornings and evenings it is almost impossible to travel to this road as the traffic comes to a standstill. Even ambulances can’t move during this time.”

When TNIE spoke to the officials of the Palacode state highways, they said, “We have not got any petitions regarding this. However, we assure you that efforts will be taken.”