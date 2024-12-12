Devanoora Mahadeva, Kannada writer, chosen for Tamil Nadu’s Vaikom award

CHENNAI: Kannada writer Devanoora Mahadeva (76) hailing from Mysuru district in Karnataka has been chosen for Tamil Nadu government’s Vaikom Award for the current year.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, a gold medal and a citation. Chief Minister MK Stalin will hand over the award on Thursday while inaugurating the renovated memorial cum library for Periyar EV Ramasamy in Vaikom in Kottayam district in Kerala.

A release said Mahadeva is an eminent writer and social activist and is committed to the linguistic rights of the people. He also worked against caste discrimination.

He has also been honoured with Padma Shri and Sahitya Akademi awards.

Meanwhile, CM MK Stalin reached Kerala a day ahead to inaugurate the memorial for Periyar’s memory.

“Arrived in Kerala, the land of vibrant culture, serene beauty, and progressiveness. Each time I come here, I am touched by the warm reception and genuine hospitality of our Dravidian siblings, it truly feels like home,” Stalin said in his post on X handle.

“Just think about what our society was like a century ago and where we are now. On Thursday, I am attending the valedictory of the centenary of the Vaikom struggle that sowed the seeds for these changes,” Stalin added.