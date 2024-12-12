First flood alert issued as Poondi reservoir nears full capacity

CHENNAI: The Water Resources Department (WRD) has issued its first flood alert after the water level in the Poondi reservoir touched 34.05 feet against its full capacity of 35 feet at 8 am on Thursday.

Officials announced that 1,000 cusecs of water will be released through the surplus shutters from 1.30 pm.

R Arunmozhi, Executive Engineer of the Kosasthalaiyar basin, informed the Tiruvallur district collector about the rising water levels.

"Rainfall in the catchment areas of the Poondi reservoir has been increasing, and the water level is expected to reach its full capacity soon. Currently, the reservoir holds 2.839 tmcft of water out of its total capacity of 3.231 tmcft," he said.

He requested the collector to take steps to evacuate residents from several villages, including Nambakkam, Krishnapuram, Attrambakkam, Odhappai, Nelveli, Eraiyur, Beemanthoppu, Korakkathandalam, Somathevanpattu, Meyyur, Velliyur, Thamaraipakkam, Thirukkandalam, Athur, Pandikavanur, Jaganathapuram, Pudhukuppam, Kannipalayam, Vannipakkam, Asuvanpalayam, Madiyur, Seemavaram, Vellivayalsadi, Napalayam, Edayansavadi, Manali, Manali Pudhunagar, Sadayankuppam, and Ennore, as well as other low-lying areas along the Kosasthalaiyar river.

Residents in these regions are advised to remain on alert and follow instructions from local authorities to ensure safety, a statement said.