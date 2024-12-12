Flaws in probe: Accused in drug bust case acquitted in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Several flaws in the probe by the Chennai Customs into alleged smuggling of 11kg of pseudoephedrine and ketamine to Malaysia through air cargo has led to the acquittal of an accused by special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act court last week.

Customs had arrested Ahamed Faizal (36) in April 2013 under NDPS Act after a raid at his three-storey house in North Chennai, during which the contraband hidden amidst textile fabrics in the ground floor godown was seized.

The agency said Faizal was absconding after it was flagged that he had been smuggling the contraband to Malaysia through air cargo by concealing it in consignments declared as pomegranates.

The customs search team had first gone to a house where Faizal was living earlier and the tenant gave them the location for the building. The case collapsed during trial due to several procedural lapses highlighted by the defence.

For instance, it was found that the search at Faizal’s house was done by a non-gazetted officer without a proper warrant, which was in violation of the Act. The search was done from 5 pm to 10 pm, which the officer had no right to, the judge said in the December 6 order.