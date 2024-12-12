Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs to discuss Mullaiperiyar Dam amidst Thanthai Periyar Memorial inauguration
KOCHI: While festive mood prevails at Vaikom in Kottayam where the chief ministers of Kerala and Tamil Nadu will meet on Thursday for the inauguration of renovated Thanthai Periyar Memorial, a protest is raging in interstate border areas over the contentious Mullaiperiyar dam issue.
The Kerala government’s refusal to allow maintenance work at the 129-year-old dam has ignited protests in TN’s border district of Theni.
TN CM M K Stalin has assured farmers that he will discuss the matter with Pinarayi during their meeting on Thursday. Whether the exchange of pleasantries helps defuse the tension between the neighbours or not, remains to be seen.
On December 4, the Kerala forest department stopped two trucks of the TN public works department, which were transporting construction materials to Mullaiperiyar for carrying out maintenance of the baby dam, at Kumily. The forest department authorities said TN did not obtain permission from the Kerala irrigation department to conduct construction work at Mullaiperiyar. Besides, there are restrictions in conducting construction activities inside the Periyar Tiger Reserve.
Irked, farmers in Theni district under the aegis of Periyar Vaigai Irrigation Farmers Association took out a march to Lower Camp near Cumbum on December 6, alleging that Kerala was deliberately obstructing maintenance work of the dam. They blocked the road at Lower Camp, stopping Kerala vehicles from entering the state. The farmers said they will intensify the protest if Kerala fails to cooperate. \
Tamil Nadu has been complaining before the Mullaiperiyar Supervisory Committee that Kerala is not allowing it to conduct maintenance work of the 129-year-old dam. However, Kerala has insisted that it will allow the works only after conducting a safety audit of the reservoir.
In September 2024, the Central Water Commission had issued an order to conduct the safety inspection of the dam within 12 months. The last safety audit of the dam was held in 2011 and the next audit was due in 2023. Meanwhile, TN has sought permission from the supervisory body to conduct maintenance work of the baby dam.
Stalin, who arrived at Kochi international airport, proceeded to Kumarakom Lake Resort on Wednesday morning. Pinarayi reached Kumarakom around 10pm. The CMs are expected to discuss the Mullaiperiyar issue after the inauguration of the Periyar memorial on Thursday.
Stalin will inaugurate the Thanthai Periyar Memorial, while Pinarayi will preside over the function. TN water resources minister Durai Murugan, public works minister E V Velu and minister for information M P Saminathan will attend the ceremony.