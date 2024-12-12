Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs to discuss Mullaiperiyar Dam amidst Thanthai Periyar Memorial inauguration

KOCHI: While festive mood prevails at Vaikom in Kottayam where the chief ministers of Kerala and Tamil Nadu will meet on Thursday for the inauguration of renovated Thanthai Periyar Memorial, a protest is raging in interstate border areas over the contentious Mullaiperiyar dam issue.

The Kerala government’s refusal to allow maintenance work at the 129-year-old dam has ignited protests in TN’s border district of Theni.

TN CM M K Stalin has assured farmers that he will discuss the matter with Pinarayi during their meeting on Thursday. Whether the exchange of pleasantries helps defuse the tension between the neighbours or not, remains to be seen.

On December 4, the Kerala forest department stopped two trucks of the TN public works department, which were transporting construction materials to Mullaiperiyar for carrying out maintenance of the baby dam, at Kumily. The forest department authorities said TN did not obtain permission from the Kerala irrigation department to conduct construction work at Mullaiperiyar. Besides, there are restrictions in conducting construction activities inside the Periyar Tiger Reserve.

Irked, farmers in Theni district under the aegis of Periyar Vaigai Irrigation Farmers Association took out a march to Lower Camp near Cumbum on December 6, alleging that Kerala was deliberately obstructing maintenance work of the dam. They blocked the road at Lower Camp, stopping Kerala vehicles from entering the state. The farmers said they will intensify the protest if Kerala fails to cooperate. \