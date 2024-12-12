Lower Bhavani and Amaravathi dams are filling up fast

ERODE/TIRUPPUR: The water level in the Lower Bhavani Dam is nearing its full capacity of 105 feet (32.8 tmcft) and is expected to reach it soon. As WRD officials expect rain to intensify in the catchment areas in a couple of days, water from Amaravathi Dam will be released soon for the third time.

As of Wednesday, the water level in the lower Bhavani Dam, the second largest dam in Tamil Nadu, was 98.95 feet (27.9 tmcft), against its full capacity of 105 feet.

The average inflow was 2,261 cusecs. Rain is expected to intensify in the dam’s catchment areas from Thursday onwards, thus causing the dam to reach its full capacity.

WRD officials for the dam, said, “Rain is likely to intensify in the catchment areas in a couple of days. This will increase the water flow to the dam.”

Meanwhile, water was released from the Lower Bhavani Dam on Wednesday for Thadapalli-Arakkankottai irrigation, and a government order was issued to open the water for irrigation until April 4, 2025.

At the same time, Amaravathi Dam in Udumalaipet is expected to reach full capacity again in a day or two.