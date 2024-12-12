Lower Bhavani and Amaravathi dams are filling up fast

ERODE/TIRUPPUR: The water level in the Lower Bhavani Dam is nearing its full capacity of 105 feet (32.8 tmcft) and is expected to reach it soon. As WRD officials expect rain to intensify in the catchment areas in a couple of days, water from Amaravathi Dam will be released soon for the third time.
As of Wednesday, the water level in the lower Bhavani Dam, the second largest dam in Tamil Nadu, was 98.95 feet (27.9 tmcft), against its full capacity of 105 feet.
The average inflow was 2,261 cusecs. Rain is expected to intensify in the dam’s catchment areas from Thursday onwards, thus causing the dam to reach its full capacity.
WRD officials for the dam, said, “Rain is likely to intensify in the catchment areas in a couple of days. This will increase the water flow to the dam.”
Meanwhile, water was released from the Lower Bhavani Dam on Wednesday for Thadapalli-Arakkankottai irrigation, and a government order was issued to open the water for irrigation until April 4, 2025.
At the same time, Amaravathi Dam in Udumalaipet is expected to reach full capacity again in a day or two.
WRD officials for the dam, said, “Already in July and November this year, the dam reached full capacity and surplus water was released. On Wednesday alone the water level in the dam reached 87.6 feet (3830 mcft) against the full level of 90 feet (4047 mcft). Normally, surplus water is released from the dam when the water level reaches 88 feet. We have received information that rainfall may intensify in the catchment areas of the dam from Wednesday night. So, the surplus water from the dam will be released again soon.”
On Wednesday, 940 cusecs of water were released from the Amaravathi dam for old and new ayacut irrigations.
S Murugesan, Water Resources Department (Coimbatore Region), chief engineer said, “We expected the Lower Bhavani Dam to reach its full capacity during cyclone Fengal. However, the expected amount of rain did not happen. However, the monsoon is not over yet. Therefore, the dam is likely to reach its full capacity soon. This is good for irrigation projects and drinking water projects that rely on dams.”
He added, “Amaravathi Dam has been enjoying good water availability for the past few months. Officials are continuously monitoring the dam.”