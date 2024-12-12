Pudukottai: Newborn dies shortly after home birth

PUDUKOTTAI: A couple from Aranthangi in Pudukottai district delivered a baby boy at their home on the morning of December 11, 2024. However, within an hour, the infant tragically passed away.
According to health officials, the couple buried the newborn at their home without informing the health authorities or police. Further inquiries are ongoing.
The couple, identified as Rajasekar and Abhirami, are residents of Periya Sengeerai village near Aranthangi. Rajasekar is a BE graduate, while Abhirami holds a BSc degree. The delivery, which took place at their home, was assisted by Rajasekar and his mother.
According to their statement, the baby cried immediately after birth and was breastfed by the mother. However, within an hour, the baby became unconscious. At around 8 a.m., the couple buried the baby’s body at their home, officials reported.
Rajasekar admitted to having researched the delivery process online and had procured scissors and clips to cut the placenta. The couple explained that their first child had died at three months of age due to a neural tumour. This experience led them to avoid seeking allopathic medical care for subsequent pregnancies.
Upon receiving information about the incident, the Block Medical Officer, Medical Officer, and Village Health Nurse visited the family’s home. The mother, Abhirami, was later admitted to the Aranthangi Government Hospital, where her vital signs were reported to be stable, health officials confirmed.
Deputy Director of Health Services, Dr P. Vijayakumar, stated, “The couple is well educated. Even then, some myth about allopathy has forced the couple to take this decision. Further information will be known only after detailed medical analysis.”
Health officials have lodged a complaint with the police, and state health authorities have also been informed about the case.