Pudukottai: Newborn dies shortly after home birth

PUDUKOTTAI: A couple from Aranthangi in Pudukottai district delivered a baby boy at their home on the morning of December 11, 2024. However, within an hour, the infant tragically passed away.

According to health officials, the couple buried the newborn at their home without informing the health authorities or police. Further inquiries are ongoing.

The couple, identified as Rajasekar and Abhirami, are residents of Periya Sengeerai village near Aranthangi. Rajasekar is a BE graduate, while Abhirami holds a BSc degree. The delivery, which took place at their home, was assisted by Rajasekar and his mother.

According to their statement, the baby cried immediately after birth and was breastfed by the mother. However, within an hour, the baby became unconscious. At around 8 a.m., the couple buried the baby’s body at their home, officials reported.