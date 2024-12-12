Relief camps opened in Tamil Nadu's Mayiladuthurai

MAYILADUTHURAI: Moderate to heavy rains lashed Mayiladuthurai district on Wednesday, prompting the district administration to activate disaster management measures in anticipation of continued heavy downpour.

The district recorded a rainfall of 10.51 cm, with an average of 1.75 cm across the region. Sirkazhi and Kollidam received the highest rainfall, with gauge stations registering over 2.1 cm and 2 cm, respectively.

Collector AP Mahabharathi declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Wednesday. Fishermen were advised to stay ashore, and mechanised and motorised boats remained berthed at harbours, including Tharangambadi, Poompuhar, Pazhaiyar and Thirumullaivasal, following restrictions imposed by the fisheries department.

Eight huts were damaged and four cattle killed. In response, the district administration opened four multipurpose shelters and 10 cyclone shelters to accommodate affected residents.

Around 26 early warning systems have been activated to ensure timely alerts. Meanwhile, Nagapattinam recorded a total rainfall of 16.97 cm with Kodiyakarai receiving 3.62 cm downpour.