RTOs to tighten checks on gig workers’ bikes in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Following repeated complaints about traffic violations, the transport commissioner Shunchonngam Jatak Chiru has directed Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) to inspect two-wheelers, particularly those involved in commercial activities, to ensure compliance with statutory provisions.
A circular issued on Tuesday asked RTOs to submit daily reports starting Thursday, detailing the number of vehicles penalised for violations. Officials clarified that the directive is not intended to restrict the operation of bike taxis, as related cases are pending before the high courts.
The primary objective is to ensure that two-wheelers used for commercial purposes, such as food delivery, adhere to traffic regulations. The order was issued in wake of the protest staged by Tamil Nadu Road Transport Workers Association against violations of bike riders.
The commissioner has issued a directive to field officers of the RTOs to conduct a special drive to enforce the Motor Vehicles Act, particularly concerning two-wheelers used for commercial purposes. A senior official informed TNIE the drive will target not just bike taxis but also all motorcycles involved in commercial activities, including those used by food delivery platforms.
“Frequent complaints have been received regarding the lack of insurance for pillion riders and drivers, absence of helmets, overspeeding, rash driving, and other violations involving two-wheelers. Additionally, many older vehicles without emission certificates are being used, violating regulations,” the official stated.
Meanwhile, Transport Minister SS Sivasankar, speaking at the Secretariat, said, “The centre has already permitted bike taxis, and the state government is currently examining regulations for their operation.”
When asked about the CAG report highlighting the increasing debts of transport corporations, Sivasankar said the state government has not raised bus fare despite rising diesel price. He noted the per-kilometre fare in TN is 52 paise, compared to Rs 1.08 or higher in other states. He also inaugurated the computerisation of 20 automated vehicle maintenance depots.