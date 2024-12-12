RTOs to tighten checks on gig workers’ bikes in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Following repeated complaints about traffic violations, the transport commissioner Shunchonngam Jatak Chiru has directed Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) to inspect two-wheelers, particularly those involved in commercial activities, to ensure compliance with statutory provisions.

A circular issued on Tuesday asked RTOs to submit daily reports starting Thursday, detailing the number of vehicles penalised for violations. Officials clarified that the directive is not intended to restrict the operation of bike taxis, as related cases are pending before the high courts.

The primary objective is to ensure that two-wheelers used for commercial purposes, such as food delivery, adhere to traffic regulations. The order was issued in wake of the protest staged by Tamil Nadu Road Transport Workers Association against violations of bike riders.

The commissioner has issued a directive to field officers of the RTOs to conduct a special drive to enforce the Motor Vehicles Act, particularly concerning two-wheelers used for commercial purposes. A senior official informed TNIE the drive will target not just bike taxis but also all motorcycles involved in commercial activities, including those used by food delivery platforms.