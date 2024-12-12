Stench from Vellalore dump yard a constant woe, find solution, ex-Minister Velumani urges Tamil Nadu govt

COIMBATORE: The former municipal administration minister SP Velumani of Coimbatore raised concerns over the Vellalore dump yard and demanded the state government to take necessary action on the matter while speaking at the state legislative assembly session.

This move comes after social activists and environmentalists in the city met with Velumani and Kinathukadavu MLA S Damodaram of AIADMK and urged them to raise the issue in the assembly session about a week ago.

Speaking to TNIE, KS Mohan, a social activist and Kurichi-Vellalore Pollution Prevention Action Committee’s secretary said, “About a week ago, we met with SP Velumani and MLA Damodaran and spoke about the hardships faced by Vellalore residents due to the dumpyard. Following this, the MLA visited the dump yard and inspected the premises. The state government must bring a solution to this lasting problem soon.”

Velumani demanded the municipal administration minister and state government to take the issue seriously and come up with a permanent solution to the foul smell emanating from the dump yard for several years. As Damodaran was not allowed to speak about the issue in the assembly session, he requested a meeting with the Secretary for the Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS).