Tamil Nadu CM to inaugurate roads in three STR villages during visit next week

ERODE: Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate roads constructed in Ramar Anai, Kalathimbam and Mavanatham hill villages in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) during his visit to Erode district next week, collector Raja Gopal Sunkara said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in Thalamalai in STR, the collector said, “Manu Neethi Naal Mugam was held on Wednesday in Thalamalai. The chief minister has given many schemes to Thalamalai panchayat. I inspected some of the projects on Wednesday. In particular, Ramar Anai, Mavanatham, and Kalithimbam villages were without tar roads. Currently, road facilities have been constructed in these villages after obtaining NOC from the forest department. CM will inaugurate the roads during his visit.”

“Besides, the road from Bejalatti to Ittarai via Thadasalatti, which was constructed by the forest department about 30 years ago, has been damaged for a long time. NOC has been obtained from the forest department to renovate the road. It will be renovated by DRDA,” the Collector added.