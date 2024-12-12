Tamil Nadu Governor orders inquiry against BU registrar

COIMBATORE: Governor RN Ravi, who is also the chancellor of Bharathiar University (BU), has ordered an inquiry against university’s registrar (in-charge) Rupa Gunseelan after Syndicate members lodged several complaints against her in June.

Former vice-chancellor (V-C) of TNOU K Parthasarathy has been appointed as the inquiry officer. He will submit the report by January 10.

Sources said the governor initiated action following complaints lodged members of the BU syndicate against her in July. According to the communication dated December 4 sent from the governor’s secretariat, a copy of which is with TNIE, syndicate members of BU flagged several irregularities allegedly committed by the registrar that substantially deteriorate and disrupt functioning of university.

The members alleged that Rupa is holding back several important and urgent files even after the V-C committee members gave their approval to proceed and this has caused undue delay in accomplishing certain important tasks like scheduling of interview for principal’s post in some autonomous and aided colleges. “Her act of withholding several files at her office even after approval from the higher authorities has ulterior motives of seeking personal favours from the parties concerned which can be individuals or colleges,” they said.

Rupa holds three pivotal positions namely registrar (in-charge), finance officer (in-charge) and director of RUSA funds. But she fails to inform the V-C committee when she goes out of her office either on official or personal assignments, they added.

When contacted, Rupa told TNIE that she was yet to receive any communication regarding the inquiry.