Tamil Nadu govt school teacher suspended for skipping classes handed compulsory retirement

COIMBATORE: With more than three years of service remaining. SA Rajkumar, an art teacher in the government higher secondary school at Alandurai, who was placed under suspension over allegations of dereliction of duty, has been given compulsory retirement by CEO R Balamurali on Wednesday based on inquiry.

Rajkumar claims to be the state president of Art Teacher Welfare Association, but the CEO said it is not registered and is a fake organisation.

According to sources, Rajkumar frequently skipped classes on Mondays to attend grievances day meeting held in the collectorate to submit petitions and give media interviews, thereby bringing disrepute to the school.

“During inquiry, the CEO found out that his association was fake as he did not register it. Recently, he accused the school education director S Kannappan of caste bias. Like this, he has levelled several allegations against many officers in the department. Based on his findings, the CEO gave compulsory retirement to Rajkumar,”sources added.

Rajkumar told TNIE that he was given compulsory retirement after he exposed sexual harassment incident in the school last year. He added that he would challenge the order.