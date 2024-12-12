Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari may house Tamil Nadu’s first hybrid power plants

CHENNAI: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the state, Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL) is set to establish wind-solar hybrid power plants with a combined capacity of 100 MW.

Sources in the TNGECL, which is now preparing a detailed project report for the project, said the proposed plants are expected to come up in districts like Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari.

A TNGECL official told TNIE, “During the monsoon, when solar energy output is low, wind energy performs better. Combining these systems ensures a steady and reliable power supply throughout the year.”

TNGECL had sought assistance from the National Institute of Wind Energy (NIWE) to assess the feasibility of hybrid power generation. After conducting ground surveys and wind speed studies, NIWE approved the hybrid power plant installations in locations where TNGECL currently operates windmills.

A senior TNGECL official said, “The corporation currently operates 110 windmills with a total capacity of 17 MW in districts including Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari, Madurai, Coimbatore, and Tiruppur. These windmills were installed between 1986 and 1993 and require modernisation. The decision to adopt hybrid systems aligns with the Union government’s low-carbon emission goals.”