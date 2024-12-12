VCK flagpole row: Protest over suspension of revenue staff

MADURAI: After three revenue officials were suspended for failing to prevent VCK cadre from erecting an unauthorised 46-feet flagpole in Velichanatham village, members of various associations such as the Tamil Nadu Village Administrative Officers Munnetra Sangam and Tamil Nadu Survey Officers’ Union staged a protest at the collectorate on Wednesday, seeking to revoke the suspension orders.

The protesters claimed the charges framed against the suspended officials were false.

Meanwhile, the M Chatrapatti police registered a case against VCK functionaries on Tuesday for preventing government officials from performing their duties and manhandling them on December 7.

Revenue Inspector J Anitha, Kaavanoor VAO Velichanatham village in charge M Paramasivam and village assistant C Palaniyandi were suspended by the authorities for failing to prevent the erection of the flag in the village, ahead of VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan’s visit.

Reportedly, nearly 1,571 revenue department staff took leave on December 11 as a mark of protest. VCK functionaries and cadre A Vadivel, A Raja, R Kalimuthu, B Karthick, Muthupandi and 16 others were booked after VAO Paramasivam filed the complaint.