12 cm rainfall pounds Nagapattinam; acres of samba crops inundated

NAGAPATTINAM: Heavy rain poured across Nagapattinam throwing life out of gear on Thursday. The district received a total rainfall of 84 cm from Wednesday 8.30 am to Thursday 8.30 am. The average was 12.1 cm across six rain gauge stations. Kodiyakarai received the highest rainfall, around 18.2 cm.

Thousands of samba and thaladi crops were flooded across the district. Agriculture and farmers’ welfare departments estimate 3,500 hectares out of 65,000 ha were inundated. The crops have been in flowering stage for around 80 to 90 days.

TNCSC’s Managing Director A Annadurai, Collector P Akash, Nagapattinam MLA J Mohamed Shanavas, Kilvelur MLA ‘Nagai’ VP Mali inspected the affected paddy fields and the inundated low-lying areas.

On Thursday, however, the rainfall reduced to moderate levels, recording 7.3 cm (1 cm average) from 8.30 am to 6.30 pm. Collector P Akash had declared a holiday for schools, colleges and government offices for Thursday in view of the Santhanakoodu ceremony of the Kanduri festival in Nagore town.

chanised and motorised boats remained berthed in harbours and fish landing centres in Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts as they have been restricted from fishing by the Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department indefinitely in view of the heavy rains forecast.

In Mayiladuthurai, a total rainfall of 46.6 cm was recorded from Wednesday 8.30 am to Thursday 8.30 am. The average was 7.78 cm across six rain gauge stations. Mayiladuthurai station received the highest rainfall, around 10.4 cm.

On Thursday, the rainfall was 37.9 cm total (1 cm average) from 8.30 am to 6.30 pm (average 6.3 cm).

13,000 cusecs released from Sathanur dam

Tiruvannamalai: A sixth flood warning has been issued for villages surrounding the Sathanur Dam after continuous heavy rains prompted the release of 13,000 cusec surplus on Friday morning. The WRD said the dam’s water level reached 117 feet, necessitating an increase in the discharge. The Revenue Department has issued precautionary warnings to the residents of villages along the Thenpennai River, including Kolamanjanoor, Thiruvadathanur, Rayandapuram, Edathannoor, Agaram Pallipattu, Thondamanur, Sadakuppam, and Vazhavachanur, advising them to relocate to safer areas. ENS