Tamil Nadu

15-year-old arrested for threatening classmates with knife in Dindigul

A case was registered in Dindigul West police station and the boy was produced before the Junvenile Justice Board.
During interrogation, the boy (15) said he had a minor tiff with other boys from his school and used a knife to threaten them.
During interrogation, the boy (15) said he had a minor tiff with other boys from his school and used a knife to threaten them.
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

DINDIGUL: A 15-year-old boy studying in a government school was arrested for threatening his classmates with a knife in Dindigul town on Thursday morning. Police sources said, locals informed that a youngster was threatening a few boys with a knife near Vani Vilas Signal here. A team of police personnel from Dindigul West police station and arrested the boy.

During interrogation, the boy (15) said he had a minor tiff with other boys from his school and used a knife to threaten them. A case was registered in Dindigul West police station and the boy was produced before the Junvenile Justice Board. Later, he was sent to a children's home in Dindigul.

Dindigul
knife
15-year-old

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com