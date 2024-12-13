15-year-old arrested for threatening classmates with knife in Dindigul

DINDIGUL: A 15-year-old boy studying in a government school was arrested for threatening his classmates with a knife in Dindigul town on Thursday morning. Police sources said, locals informed that a youngster was threatening a few boys with a knife near Vani Vilas Signal here. A team of police personnel from Dindigul West police station and arrested the boy.

During interrogation, the boy (15) said he had a minor tiff with other boys from his school and used a knife to threaten them. A case was registered in Dindigul West police station and the boy was produced before the Junvenile Justice Board. Later, he was sent to a children's home in Dindigul.