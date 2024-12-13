Bait arches constructed sans nod eat into beach near Tiruchendur temple

THOOTHUKUDI: The construction of bait arches near Amali Nagar fishing hamlet, reportedly being constructed without Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance, has led to heavy soil erosion along the coast near the Tiruchendur Murugan Temple, putting the safety of the centuries-old structures at risk.

The fisheries department has built five bait arches, three detached breakwater structures and an auction hall.

As per the project records, the executive director of the Fishing Harbour Project Division submitted a CRZ clearance application to the Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNSCZMA) for the construction of bait arches and other facilities near the Amali Nagar fish landing centre on October 23, and the fisheries department submitted its proposal on November 13.

However, the Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department issued administrative sanction for the project and allotted Rs 58 crore in an order dated October 27, 2023, and over 70% of the construction works have been completed.

As per a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order dated April 11, 2022, no further hard structures for erosion control should be raised or constructed until a Shoreline Management Plan is prepared.

GIS Mapping expert K Saravanan said the fisheries department has been constructing hard structures into the sea due to pressure from the fishermen, instead of spreading awareness on its negative impact.

The HR&CE department has been constructing a shore protection sea wall around the Murugan temple on the eastern side to reduce the impact of waves on the temple.

Advocate Ramkumar Adityan told TNIE that the officials had renamed groynes as bait arches to implement the project despite NGT’s directives. The project is at the end stage even before adequate clearances were obtained, he added.