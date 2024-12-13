Clippings row: Madras High Court issues notice to Nayanthara, Vignesh Sivan

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday ordered notice to actress Nayanthara Kurian, her husband and film director Vignesh Sivan and Los Gatos Production Services India LLP, an entity of Netflix, in a case filed by actor Dhanush seeking `10 crore damages for unauthorised usage of the behind-the-scene video clippings of ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ movie in the documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale.

Justice Abdul Quddhose, who ordered notice, also directed the respondents to file the reply to the petition filed by Dhanush. The latter was directed to file his reply to the response of the respondents.

The judge posted the case to January 8 for further hearing.

Wunderbar Films Private Limited, the production company of Dhanush, filed the civil suit seeking `10 crore damages from Nayanthara for using the clips in the documentary without obtaining consent.

Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, featuring Vijay Sethupathy and Nayanthara was produced by Wunderbar Films. The producer stated that the actress entered into an agreement in 2014 for shooting the movie and agreed that the company is vested with all rights of every kind and character in perpetuity with regard to her performance appearance, likeness, name and/or voice in connection with the film.

For usage of any of the clippings, the person concerned shall have to obtain prior consent, it said.