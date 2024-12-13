CMCH docs treat women with rare heart disease

COIMBATORE: A 25-year-old woman from Tirunelveli who was diagnosed with coarctation of the aorta (COA), a rare congenital heart defect, was treated at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) with cardiac catheter balloon dilation and stent placement in the constricted segment of the aorta.

The woman was admitted to the cardiology department with elevated blood pressure, which could not be controlled by multiple medications. While she had high blood pressure in both arms, blood pressure was low in her legs. In an ECHO test, it was found that she has COA.

COA has an incidence rate of 3 in 10,000 people. The aorta is narrowed or constricted, affecting blood flow to the upper and lower parts of the body. This can cause high blood pressure and heart damage. Treatment in the case of adults commonly involves cardiac catheter balloon dilation and stent placement in the constricted segment of the aorta. The balloon will stretch the area of narrowing while the stent provides stiff support to prevent the vessel from being constricted again.

CMCH Dean A Nirmala said “Until a few years ago, surgery was used to correct this defect in children. The surgery would have cost at least Rs 4-5 lakh. In this case, treatment was done free of cost at CMCH without requiring surgery, under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme. This is the second instance of COA being successfully treated here in CMCH,” she said.

In June 2023, for the first time, CMCH performed stenting on a 21-year-old from Theni district.