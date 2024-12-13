Governor RN Ravi lays foundation for Ayya Vazhi centre in Kumari

KANNIYAKUMARI: We should learn and spread the messages of the religious book ‘Akila Thirattu Ammanai’ everywhere, said Governor RN Ravi while laying the foundation stone of the Ayya Vazhi Research Centre at Guru Parambarai Trust premises in Thamaraikulam Pathi.

The governor also inaugurated the ceremony of sending sacred water and sand of 108 Pathis to the Ayodhya temple in Uttar Pradesh. Later, participating in the Akila Thirattu Ammanai Udaya Thina function at a hall in Swaithoppu organised by the International Ayya Vazhi Service Foundation, he released the holy book ‘Akila Thirattu Ammanai’.

The governor said, “Sanatana Dharma means all are equal without any differences and all are included in its principle. We all were from the same family, and we should learn from the Akila Thirattu Ammanai to spread the messages of Ayya Vaikundasamy everywhere.”

The governor said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been following the teachings of Ayya Vaikundasamy and taking the country forward. He also offered prayers at the Thamarikulam Ayya Vaikundasamy Pathi (temple) at South Thamaraikulam on Thursday.