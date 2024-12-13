Madras HC quashes order to restrain conferring of MS Subbulakshmi Award to TM Krishna

CHENNAI: A division bench of Madras High Court on Friday quashed the single judge's order restraining the Music Academy and The Hindu newspaper from conferring the Sangita Kalanidhi MS Subbulakshmi mirror award for the current year to popular musician TM Krishna.

The bench comprising Justices SS Sundar and P Dhanabal passed the orders on the appeals filed by the Music Academy, THG Publishing Private Limited and The Hindu daily.

Since the injunction has been quashed, there is no legal bar on conferring the accolade to Krishna.

The single judge, on November 19, 2024, barred them from conferring the mirror award in the late singer's name, holding that the institution of the award in her name went against her will but it can be presented without her name.

However, the judge did not bar the Music Academy from conferring its ‘Sangita Kalanidhi’ Award to Krishna.