Minister K N Nehru assures Manjolai tea estate workers’ demands will be fulfilled

TIRUNALVELI: The state government will take steps to address the demands of former Manjolai tea estate workers, Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru said while meeting the workers at an aided school in Manjolai on Thursday.

The workers presented their petitions to the minister, seeking better facilities. The minister said basic amenities for the residents would be provided, in line with the court’s directives. Highlighting the state government’s efforts, Nehru mentioned that 11 special welfare schemes are being implemented for the benefit of the evicted residents.

“The workers will get houses under the Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam Scheme. We are also allocating constructed houses in Therku Pappankulam and Reddiarpatti apartments with full subsidy. Some workers have expressed interest in being resettled together in a location similar to Samathuvapuram. If all residents consent, the proposal will be brought to the attention of the government,” he added.

The minister also promised to address gaps in the distribution of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai. Nehru also assured to organise a meeting between Manjolai residents and Chief Minister M K Stalin.

District Collector Dr K P Karthikeyan and Deputy Director of Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (Ambasamudram) M Ilaiyaraja and other officials were present.