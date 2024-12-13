Mule account holder nabbed in Rs 53L online trading scam in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old man hailing from Kerala was arrested by the Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Police for allegedly operating as a first layer mule account holder in an online investment scam. The complainant had lost Rs 52.6 lakh in the scam. The police recovered mobile phones, SIM cards, bank account passbooks, passports, ATM cards from him.

According to a press release, the suspect, N Anvarsha of Alappuzha in Kerala, opened a bank account in the name of a scrap company named ‘Zerv’ for committing the crime. Inquiries revealed that Anvarsha had defrauded the public by using multiple bank accounts through cybercrimes.

The victim, a 34-year-old teacher from Madurai, had lost Rs 52.6 lakh to the online trading scam after responding to an advertisement on Facebook that promised high profit on online investment. The victim then transferred the money to various bank accounts. However, after realising it was a scam, a complaint was lodged at the Madurai District Cyber Crime Police Station.