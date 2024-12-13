‘One Nation One Poll bill draconian, will erase regional voice’: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Expressing serious concern over the Union Cabinet approving the introduction of the One Nation One Election Bill in the Parliament, Chief Minister MK Stalin described this legislation as draconian and said the move would erase regional voices.

Calling upon the country to resist the bill, the CM, in his post on X, said the One Nation One Election Bill will also erode federalism and disrupt governance. “Rise up India, Let us resist this attack on Indian Democracy with all our strength,” Stalin added.

In his response, BJP state president K Annamalai recalled how the former CM and father of Stalin M Karunanidhi supported the move a few decades ago. Referring to the words of Karunanidhi in his autobiography Nenjukku Needhi, Annamalai said Karunanidhi thought that an irregular cycle of elections was leading to policy paralysis and hampering the implementation of the government programmes.

Reacting to the observation of Stalin that the One Nation One Election Bill would erase regional voices, Annamalai asked the CM, “Was your father, not a regional voice, Thiru MK Stalin?”