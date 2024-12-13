Over 300 residents shifted to 10 relief camps in Villupuram

VILLUPURAM: Unlike during Cyclone Fengal, the district administration, owing to the continuous rain, has proactively shifted over 300 residents to relief camps on Thursday.

A street-wise warning for flood and rain alerts was arranged in villages on the banks of River Thenpennai in Arakandanallur and Manampoondi. Autorickshaws equipped with loudspeakers were deployed to disseminate information and urge residents in flood-prone areas to move to safer locations. Residents were also advised to secure their belongings and livestock.

According to a press note, across 10 relief camps in the district, 313 people from 109 families are being provided with food and basic necessities. Morning meals were served to 313 people, while 411 received lunch. Food packets were prepared through community kitchens; these were distributed to 80 people in Keezhperumpakkam in Villupuram taluk.

Early warnings were issued to 35 villages along the banks of River Thenpennai in Villupuram, Kandachipuram, and Thiruvennainallur blocks. Fifteen villages near rivers in Vanur, Vikravandi, and Tindivanam areas were alerted.