POE, CB-CID arrests illegal agent in Tiruchy attempting to traffic three TN men into cyber slavery in Cambodia

CHENNAI: The Protector of Emigrants (POE), Chennai and Tamil Nadu Police’s CB-CID wing has successfully arrested an illegal agent in Trichy. The agent was attempting to send three young men from Tamil Nadu to Cambodia for employment in fraudulent, scam-based companies for cyber slavery, an official release on Friday said.

The agent had lured the victims with promises of well-paying jobs in Cambodia, convincing them to pay large sums of money for job placements. In a desperate attempt to bypass legal emigration procedures, the agent instructed the youth to travel on tourist visas and mislead authorities at the airport by lying about the purpose of their travel.

One of them voluntarily withdrew from the scheme after realizing the fraudulent nature of the job offer after getting information about the advisories.

The other two were intercepted at Kochi airport before they could board their flight. When they learnt the true nature of the employment they were being recruited for, they chose to drop out of the arrangement.

Based on this intelligence, POE Chennai collaborated with the Tamil Nadu Police CBCID to execute an operation that resulted in the agent's arrest in Trichy. Further investigations are underway to uncover the full extent of the agent's illegal activities, including the number of individuals who have already been sent, the details of the victims, and any masterminds behind this operation.

Rajkumar M, Protector of Emigrants for the region of Tamil Nadu urges all individuals seeking employment abroad to exercise extreme caution, especially when traveling to Southeast Asian countries like Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar.