Portrait of freedom fighter Pandiyapathy revealed at Thoothukudi Collectorate

THOOTHUKUDI: In recognition of the contributions of Don Gabriel De Cruz Parathavarma Pandian, also known as Pandiyapathy, as a freedom fighter, the Tamil Nadu government has installed his portrait in the photo gallery for freedom fighters at the Thoothukudi Collectorate. This follows the Union Government’s acknowledgment of Pandiyapathy’s role in India’s freedom struggle.

The Union Ministry of Culture recognised Pandiyapathy’s contributions after a detailed report on him was published by The New Indian Express on 13 December 2021, during the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

The report shed light on the unsung hero’s role in the struggle for freedom. Subsequently, Pandiyapathy was included among the 10,358 freedom fighters listed under the ‘Unsung Heroes’ column on the Ministry of Culture's Amrit Mahotsav portal.

Following this recognition, the matter was brought to the attention of the Tamil Nadu government. The office of Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin directed the Department of Information and Public Relations to place Pandiyapathy’s portrait in the Thoothukudi Collectorate's photo gallery.

Pandiyapathy succeeded his father, Don Caspar Anthony De Cruz Vaz Victoria Parathavarma Pandian, in 1779 and ruled over the Pearl Fishery Coast until he died in 1808.

Historical British records refer to the rulers of the Pearl Fishery Coast as Jati-Talavan of the Paravars. Professor K Rajayyan of Madurai University, in his book South Indian Rebellion, documented the contributions of the Jati-Talavan during the corresponding period of the Poligar Wars.